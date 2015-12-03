Israeli biotech firm to test radiation therapy in Fukushima

JERUSALEM Dec 3 Israeli biotech firm Pluristem
Therapeutics has partnered with Japan's Fukushima
Medical University to test its radiation treatment derived from
human placenta cells, which it hopes will protect workers
decommissioning nuclear reactors.
Following an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, the
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant suffered the worst nuclear
disaster since Chernobyl 25 years earlier.
While hundreds of deaths have been attributed to the chaos
of evacuations during the crisis and because of the hardship and
mental trauma refugees have experienced since then, Japan in
October acknowledged for the first time a possible casualty from
radiation poisoning.
The Tokyo Electric Power Co is struggling to bring
the situation inside its plant under control. It has estimated
removing the melted fuel from the wrecked reactors and cleaning
up the site will cost tens of billions of dollars and take
decades to complete.
Pluristem said on Thursday the collaboration will focus
around a new placenta-based therapy for cases of Acute Radiation
Syndrome, caused by exposure to high levels of radiation.
Pluristem's PLX-R18 therapy is meant to combat potentially
lethal damage to the lungs, skin, bone marrow and
gastrointestinal tract. Fukushima Medical University will
conduct studies to test the therapy.
"We anticipate that our work ... will help to maintain the
health of those involved in decommissioning the Fukushima
reactors. The decommissioning process is estimated to take about
40 years," Pluristem's Chief Executive Zami Aberman said.
Pluristem derives its cell products from human placental
cells which it then manufactures in large quantities.
