Pluristem says FDA lifts hold on muscle pain drug study

Sept 16 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc said
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted its clinical hold
on a mid-stage trial of the company's experimental drug for
muscle pain.
The company's shares rose 9 percent to $3.52 in premarket
trading.
The Israel-based company said the FDA allowed it to go ahead
with the study, saying that Pluristem had addressed all issues
related to the hold.
The FDA put the study on hold in June after a patient in the
study was hospitalized due to a serious allergic reaction.
The company suspended trials in the United States and
Europe.
The drug, codenamed IND 15038, is designed to treat
intermittent claudication, or pain caused by reduced blood flow
to the muscles of the leg during exercise.
It is formulated using the company's patented cells derived
from human placenta.