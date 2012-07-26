Pluristem, NIH to study stem cells to treat radiation syndrome

TEL AVIV, July 26 Israel-based Pluristem
Therapeutics Inc has received an invitation from the
U.S. National Institutes of Health to submit its placenta-based
stem cells to the agency for evaluation in treating acute
radiation syndrome (ARS).
ARS results from exposure to high doses of ionizing
radiation from a nuclear event, such as a nuclear power plant
accident.
Candidate drug evaluations could include dosing, dose
schedule optimisation and efficacy studies and will be performed
at contract facilities of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy
and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the National
Institutes of Health (NIH).
"In addition to developing a treatment for ARS, the data
generated from future studies will also be extremely useful in
helping us use our PLX cells for other indications, such as the
rescue of bone marrow following radiotherapy or chemotherapy,"
Zami Aberman, chairman and CEO of Pluristem, said in a
statement on Thursday.
NIAID extended the invitation to Pluristem after the company
presented animal data demonstrating the efficacy of PLX cells in
the treatment of ARS, said Liat Flaishon, product and business
development director at Pluristem.
The NIAID conducts and supports research to better
understand, treat and prevent infectious, immunologic, and
allergic diseases. The NIH is the U.S. government's primary
biomedical research institution.
Chief Financial Officer Yaky Yanai said the financial
potential of a radiation treatment would depend on stockpiling
needs. If the U.S. government would like to stockpile 1 million
doses, this would be a multi billion dollar agreement, he said.