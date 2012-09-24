New Issue-Ply Gem Industries sells $160 mln notes

UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
Sept 24 Ply Gem Industries, Inc. on Monday sold $160 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. UBS and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PLY GEM INDUSTRIES, INC. AMT $160 MLN COUPON 9.375 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa3 YIELD 9.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P TRIPLE-C SPREAD 872.1 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson earned a brief respite from the turmoil in its business on Friday after the education services giant reported no further deterioration in its trading and said it would cut costs further and sell some assets.