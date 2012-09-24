版本:
New Issue-Ply Gem Industries sells $160 mln notes

Sept 24 Ply Gem Industries, Inc. on
Monday sold $160 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    UBS and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: PLY GEM INDUSTRIES, INC.

AMT $160 MLN    COUPON 9.375 PCT   MATURITY    04/15/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/15/2013
MOODY'S Caa3    YIELD 9.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/27/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-C    SPREAD 872.1 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

