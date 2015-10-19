Chipmaker Microsemi offers to buy PMC-Sierra in $2.4 bln deal

Oct 19 Chipmaker Microsemi Corp said it had offered to buy chipmaker PMC-Sierra Inc in a deal valued at about $2.4 billion.

Microsemi's offer of $11.50 per share represents a premium of about 12 percent to PMC's Friday close.

Apple Inc supplier Skyworks Solutions Inc said on Oct. 5 that it would buy PMC-Sierra for $2 billion in cash. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)