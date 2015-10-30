Skyworks Solutions raises bid for PMC-Sierra, trumps Microsemi

Oct 30 Chipmaker Skyworks Solutions Inc raised its offer to buy PMC-Sierra Inc to about $2.27 billion, marginally above a rival bid worth $2.25 billion from Microsemi Corp.

Apple supplier Skyworks offered to buy PMC-Sierra for $2 billion in cash in earlier this month, before Microsemi stepped in with its own offer.

The board of both Skyworks and PMC have approved the amended merger agreement, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

PMC-Sierra's shares rose 3.1 percent to $12 while Skyworks' shares were up about 1.1 percent premarket. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)