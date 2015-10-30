Microsemi tops Skyworks' bid for PMC-Sierra

Oct 30 Chipmaker Microsemi Corp raised its offer to buy PMC-Sierra Inc to about $2.33 billion, marginally above a rival bid worth $2.27 billion from Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Microsemi had previously offered to buy PMC-Sierra for $2.25 billion in cash.

Skyworks raised its offer earlier on Friday, topping the previous bid from Microsemi. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)