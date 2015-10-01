Chipmaker PMC-Sierra hires financial adviser for sale - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 1 Chipmaker PMC-Sierra Inc is looking to sell itself and has hired a financial adviser, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of PMC-Sierra, which has a market value of about $1.30 billion, were down 6.6 percent at $6.77 in extended trading on Thursday.
PMC is looking to be bought by other semiconductor companies, rather than by private equity firms, the report said, quoting one of the people. (bloom.bg/1VqLGQ9)
No deal is imminent, the report said.
Representatives at PMC were not immediately available for comment.
Santa Clara, California-based PMC designs semiconductor equipment and develops software solutions for enterprises, cloud data centers and telecom carriers worldwide.
MediaTek Inc and other companies looking at entering the solid state drives (SSD) market could be eyeing PMC-Sierra, Nomura Securities said in a research note on Thursday. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.