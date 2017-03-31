Philip Morris files U.S. FDA application for heated tobacco device

LONDON, March 31 Philip Morris International said on Friday it has applied for a pre-market approval of its iQOS heated tobacco product with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The world's largest international tobacco maker, owner of the Marlboro brand, said that if the FDA grants its request, its U.S. affiliate, Altria Group, would be responsible for selling the device in the United States through a licensing agreement. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)