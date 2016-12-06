Philip Morris seeks U.S. approval to market alternative cigarette

Dec 6 Philip Morris International Inc
filed a much-awaited U.S. application to market a new type of
cigarette that heats rather than burns tobacco and may carry
fewer health risks.
The company's application is the first to seek U.S. approval
to market a tobacco product as being less harmful than
traditional cigarettes.
If approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the
company's iQOS device could give it a significant marketing
advantage over alternatives to tobacco products, including
electronic cigarettes, which are not allowed to make such a
claim.
The device electronically heats tobacco to produce a vapor
without burning it, and the company claims the vapor has less
than 10 percent of the harmful chemicals found in cigarette
smoke.
"We are encouraged by the timeliness of PM's first FDA
application submission...We continue to believe iQOS is a
positive catalyst for both Philip Morris & Altria providing a
unique competitive advantage," Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog
wrote in a note.
Philip Morris, which was spun off from Altria Group Inc
in 2008, sells brands such as Marlboro, Red and White and
Longbeach in markets outside the United States.
The device is currently sold without a reduced harm claim in
several countries, including Japan.
Most traditional tobacco companies are investing in tobacco
alternatives as smoking in developed countries has declined.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bengaluru and Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)