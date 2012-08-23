UPDATE 1-Limping German firms push economy closer to contraction

* PMI survey shows new orders from abroad drop at fastest in
3 yrs
* Manufacturing sector shrinks for 6th month - PMI
* German Q2 GDP slows to +0.3 pct on investment fall- Stats
Office
* Signs of slowdown narrow Merkel's room to manoeuvre in
crisis
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Aug 23 Germany's resilience to the
economic crisis in Europe is waning with its firms suffering a
fourth month of declining activity, suggesting the region's
powerhouse economy could shrink in the third quarter.
Orders from abroad for the country's goods, a mainstay of
its economic strength, fell at the fastest rate in more than
three years, business survey data released on Thursday showed.
German economic growth had already slowed to 0.3 percent in
the second quarter, not enough to save the euro zone from
contracting, and a separate breakdown of gross domestic product
data showed a sharp drop in investment by companies.
The country's export markets beyond Europe are also showing
signs of a slowdown, putting the onus policymakers to find a way
to stabilise Europe's economy and keep nervous German consumers
willing to spend.
"The extent to which the manufacturing (purchasing managers
index) probed into contraction territory suggests that overall
GDP growth may well turn negative in the third quarter of 2012,"
said Timo Klein, an analyst at IHS Global.
Signs of a slowdown in Germany could narrow Chancellor
Angela Merkel's room to manoeuvre in finding a solution to the
region's debt crisis by decreasing willingness in Europe's
paymaster to contribute to bailouts.
"For German Chancellor Merkel, today's growth numbers are
not as comfortable as they might look as they complicate the
next steps in the euro crisis," said ING economist Carsten
Brzeski.
Markit's private sector purchasing managers' index
(PMI)dropped in August to a 38-month low last reached in early
2009 when Germany battled with the peak of the global financial
crisis.
The indices for both the manufacturing and services sectors
were in shrinking territory, with the private sector overall
contracting for the fourth month running.
MANUFACTURING SECTOR SHRINKS
Germany is known for its export-driven growth, and exports
rose 2.5 percent in the second quarter, helping net trade add
0.3 percentage points to overall growth.
But the euro crisis it hitting its biggest market. Roughly
40 percent of German exports go to its partners in the currency
bloc and 60 percent to those in the broader European Union.
"The safety net of richly filled order books and low
inventories has become thinner very rapidly, not boding well for
growth in the second half," said ING's Brzeski.
Declining foreign demand for German products is hitting the
manufacturing sector hardest. The PMI manufacturing index
remained firmly in contraction for the sixth month in a row.
Export orders fell at the fastest rate since April 2009.
But the services sector also contracted in August, after
growing in July. German industrial service provider Bilfinger
Berger said this week some of its customers were
calling off or postponing projects as a result of the downturn.
Broadly declining orders and uncertainty over the euro
crisis have prompted falls in investment. Gross capital
investment declined 0.9 percent in the second quarter,
subtracting 0.2 percentage points from growth, GDP data showed.
"For three quarters German firms have been reducing capital
investment at an ever increasing rate," said Dekabank's Andreas
Scheuerle. "The consequences of the crisis could be even more
evident in the third quarter. Export momentum will slow and
growth could fall below zero."
BUDGET SURPLUS
Many economists are pinning their hopes on consumption
rather than trade to power growth in the rest of the year, given
low unemployment and interest rates, as well as wage rises.
Private consumption and government spending rose 0.4 percent
and 0.2 percent respectively in the second quarter.
Even here, there are elements of doubt, with the poor
economic backdrop feeding through to the labour market, which
could dampen household spending.
Industrial flagships ThyssenKrupp and Opel are reducing
working hours due to weaker demand while Bosch announced it was
in talks with workers over shortening hours.
Berenberg Bank analyst Christian Schulz said that given the
underlying solidity of the German economy, the outlook depended
on how much states and the European Central Bank could reassure
investors about the stability of the euro zone.
"If the ECB action to be unveiled on 6 September succeeds in
stabilising confidence in the euro, investment could resume
quickly, given the favourable financing conditions," said
Schulz. "With robust private consumption, the German economy
could expand nicely again towards the end of the year."
Separate data on Thursday showing Germany swung to a budget
surplus worth 0.6 percent of GDP the first half of 2012
underscored the stark contrast between the euro zone's
powerhouse economy and its periphery mired in deep recession and
struggling with massive debt piles.
Economists said that Berlin thus looked set to beats its
forecast for a full-year 0.5 percent deficit, combining federal,
state and local governments as well as security funds.
"We have a positive surprise on the budget side," said
Unicredit's Alexander Koch. "If things don't fall apart, we
could close the year with a balance or even in surplus."