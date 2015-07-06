Philip Morris seeks at least $1 bln from stake sale in Indonesia unit -WSJ

JAKARTA, July 6 U.S. cigarette giant Philip
Morris International Inc plans to sell shares worth more
than $1 billion in Indonesia's PT HM Sampoerna Tbk,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Philip Morris has tapped investment banks including Goldman
Sachs Group Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, J.P. Morgan and local
firm Mandiri Sekuritas for the share sale, the Wall Street
Journal said.
Last month, Philip Morris said Sampoerna will explore
options to comply with a new Indonesia stock exchange regulation
requiring a minimum free float of 7.5 percent. All listed
Indonesian firms have to comply with the rule by Jan. 30, 2016.
Philip Morris owns 98.18 percent of Sampoerna and only 1.82
percent is in public hands. Sampoerna had total market value of
more than $23 billion.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)