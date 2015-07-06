UPDATE 1-Philip Morris to cut stake in Indonesian unit, could raise over $1 bln-sources

* Philip Morris eyes stake sale in unit to comply with local
rules
* Stake to be sold worth at least $1 billion - sources
* Philip Morris unit has said exploring ways to comply with
rules
(Adds comments from Sampoerna, banks, context)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, July 6 U.S. cigarette giant
Philip Morris International Inc plans to sell a stake
worth at least $1 billion in Indonesian unit PT HM Sampoerna Tbk
to comply with free-float rules, two people familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
Philip Morris currently owns 98.18 percent of Sampoerna,
Indonesia's biggest cigarette maker by market value and which is
worth $23 billion.
Philip Morris has short-listed Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse
AG, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Mandiri Sekuritas to sell down its
holding by at least 5.68 percent, to make the publicly available
shares in Sampoerna equivalent to at least 7.5 percent of its
total share base, one of the sources said.
Both people declined to be named due to the confidentiality
of the matter.
The stock exchange requires all listed Indonesian firms to
have a free float of at least 7.5 percent by Jan. 30, 2016. It
was not clear when Philip Morris planned to sell its stake, the
sources added.
Sampoerna shares rose 0.8 percent on Monday, outperforming
the broader Jakarta stock exchange, which was down 1.2
percent.
The company has previously said it was exploring ways to
comply with the new free-float requirement.
Citigroup declined comment, while Goldman, Credit Suisse and
JPMorgan did not give an immediate comment. Mandiri Sekuritas
was not immediately available to comment.
Sampoerna sells some of the most popular cigarette brands in
Indonesia, a country where smoking remains widespread. It said
it had a market share of nearly 35 percent last year.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata, S. Anuradha of IFR and
Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Cindy Silviana and
Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Miral Fahmy)