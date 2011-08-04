UPDATE 2-PMI Group Q2 loss narrows

* Q2 loss/shr from cont ops $1.76 vs $1.l1 a year ago

* Q2 loss $0.83/shr

* Explores alternatives to provide capital to units (Adds details on units, loan defaults in paragraphs 2-9)

Aug 4 Mortgage insurer PMI Group Inc posted a narrower second-quarter loss, helped by gains on some debt instruments, but its U.S. mortgage insurance unit posted higher losses.

PMI Group's U.S. mortgage insurance (MI) unit, which earned lower premiums and made less money on its investments in the second quarter, saw its net loss almost tripling to $338.4 million.

However, the U.S. MI unit, which contributes more than half of the company's revenue, saw lower loan defaults and a drastic fall in claims.

On the regulatory front, PMI said it will hold talks with the Arizona Department of Insurance as its MIC unit's capital levels were well below the state's requirements as of June 30.

From July, PMI has been writing new business through MIC's unit PMI Mortgage Assurance Co (PMAC) in two states where it was unable to get a waiver after it breached regulatory capital requirements.

MIC got a waiver in July to continue writing insurance in a majority of the 16 states, where it failed to meet the minimum risk-to-capital ratios.

PMI said it is exploring alternatives to get capital relief for MIC or the other units -- so that they may replace MIC as its primary writer of new insurance.

The company said it might restructure MIC's primary insurance portfolio, go for debt or equity offerings or get more reinsurance to boost capital levels.

The alternatives include the restructuring of MIC's primary insurance portfolio, debt or equity offerings by PMI's insurance subsidiaries or holding company, and reinsurance.

For the second-quarter, PMI reported a net loss of $134.8 million, or 83 cents per share.

Loss from continuing operations, which excludes gains it made from the sale of its Australian operations in 2008, was $285.3 million, or $1.76 per share.

The company gained $75.6 million, 47 cents a share, from favourable changes in the market value of certain debt instruments during the second quarter.

PMI shares closed at 88 cents on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Gopakumar Warrier)