Philip Morris CEO looks towards phasing out cigarettes-BBC

LONDON Nov 30 Philip Morris International
, the world's largest international tobacco company, could
eventually stop selling cigarettes, its chief executive told the
BBC on Wednesday, as it launched its alternative product IQOS in
the UK market.
The company's IQOS smokeless cigarette which is already on
sale in over a dozen markets including Japan, Switzerland and
Italy, heats tobacco enough to produce a vapour without burning
it. The company believes that makes it much less harmful than
cigarettes.
"I believe there will come a moment in time where I would
say we have sufficient adoption of these alternative products
... to start envisaging, together with governments, a phase-out
period for cigarettes," Andre Calantzopoulos said in an
interview on BBC Radio 4.
"I hope this time will come soon," he added.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)