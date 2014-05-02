Bumper backlogs help Swiss factories expand in April

* PMI at 55.8 in April vs 54.4 in March
* Backlogs of orders grow faster, hiring slows
* Points to further economic growth ahead- economist
ZURICH, May 2 Switzerland's manufacturing sector
gathered steam in April thanks to expanding order backlogs that
point to further economic growth ahead, though a slowdown in
hiring tempered the outlook.
Swiss industry has been helped by the Swiss National Bank's
cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro, imposed in September 2011
after investors fleeing the euro zone crisis bid the safe-haven
unit up to record levels.
The Swiss Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a
seasonally adjusted 55.8 points in April from 54.4 points in the
previous month, data showed on Friday.
The index, which gives a snapshot of the health of
Switzerland's private sector, narrowly beat forecasts for 55.5
points in a Reuters poll of economists.
The subindex tracking backlog of orders rose 7.6 points to
59.8 in April, driving up the overall PMI reading.
"Overall, the report suggests Swiss economic growth will
continue to expand. And, we even dare to say, generate signs of
inflation," said Peter Rosenstreich at Swissquote.
Prices are forecast to rise 0.1 percent year-on-year in
April, current estimates by economists in a Reuters poll show.
Switzerland's Federal Statistics Office is due to release
consumer price data on May 8.
However, hardly any new staff were recruited in
manufacturing in April, slightly tempering the outlook for the
sector.
The employment sub-index fell 2.8 points to 50.1, hovering
just about the 50 mark that separates expansion from
contraction.
Swiss trade association procure.ch, which compiles the
indicator along with bank Credit Suisse, said in a statement it
was too early to say whether this decline was the start of a
trend or merely a dip.
Other data has suggested growth in the Swiss economy could
be more muted in coming months. The KOF barometer, an indication
of economic performance in six months' time, fell for the second
month in a row in April.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Toby Chopra)