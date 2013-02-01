UPDATE 1-Swiss factories expand for first time since Aug 2011

* Swiss PMI index rises to 52.5 points
* Survey suggests euro zone demand is improving
* Order backlog points to rising production in coming months
(Adds analysts, details)
ZURICH, Feb 1 Swiss manufacturing grew for the
first time in 17 months in January, suggesting companies were
benefitting from a fall in the franc and that demand in the
crisis-hit euro zone was improving.
The Swiss purchasing managers' index rose to a seasonally
adjusted 52.5 points in January from a revised 49.2 points in
the previous month, data showed on Friday, beating forecasts for
a reading of 50.5 points.
It was the first time the indicator had risen above the 50
mark, which separates growth from contraction, since August
2011.
"Today's PMI is the continuation of a fairly positive trend
as the Swiss economy avoids recession and maintains relative
strength even through the worst effects of the euro zone debt
crisis," said Tony Nyman, an analyst at Informa Global Markets.
Swiss exporters, hurt by the strength of the safe-haven
franc since the start of the financial crisis, have welcomed the
weakening of the currency to a 22-month low against the euro
last week as confidence returns to the euro zone.
Data on Friday showed euro zone factories had their best
month in nearly a year during January, adding to signs that the
worst may be over for the troubled currency bloc.
More than half of Swiss exports are sold in the euro zone
and indications that the currency bloc is on track to return to
growth will be a boost for Swiss factories.
The backlog of orders component in the PMI index rose 3
points to 57.9 points in January, suggesting further increases
in production can be expected, the survey's authors Credit
Suisse and procure.ch said.
"The renewed increase in the backlog of orders component is
a vote of confidence that the Swiss economy will pick up some
speed again in coming months," said VP bank economist Thomas
Gitzel.
Still, the data contrasts with a fall in the closely watched
KOF barometer of Swiss economic sentiment to its lowest in eight
months in January, hit by worries that much of Europe will
struggle to generate growth for the foreseeable future.
Analysts have suggested the KOF may have painted too rosy a
picture in the past and is now playing catch-up with other
leading indicators, like the PMI.
"The KOF is broader and is giving the opposite signal, but
the PMI has better matched the GDP profile in recent quarters,"
said Janwillem Acket, an economist at Julius Baer.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing
by Patrick Graham and Susan Fenton)