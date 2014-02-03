Swiss manufacturing sector makes strong start to 2014

* Swiss PMI 56.1 points in Jan vs revised 55.0 points in Dec

* Well-stocked order books point to further growth ahead

* Head count, purchases increase but at slower pace

ZURICH, Feb 3 Growth in Switzerland's manufacturing sector accelerated in January, a further sign of economic recovery and how the central bank's cap on the Swiss franc has helped industry.

The Swiss Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 56.1 points in January from a revised 55.0 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.

The index, which gives a snapshot of the health of Switzerland's private sector, beat forecasts for 55.4 points in a Reuters poll of economists, and was above its long-term average of 55.2 points, the survey showed.

"Swiss industry has clearly made a strong start to 2014," said Swiss purchasing managers' association SVME and Swiss bank Credit Suisse, who compile the index.

The survey backs up other recent economic data, such as the KOF leading indicator, which suggests Switzerland's economy will continue to grow in 2014, fuelled by healthy consumer appetite in Switzerland.

Orders rose for the ninth consecutive month in January, pointing to further growth in output over coming months, and the sub-index tracking the backlog of orders rose 2.2 points to 60.4 points, the PMI data showed.

Companies increased their headcount and bought more in January than in the prior month, albeit at a slightly slower pace, demonstrating their confidence about future growth, the authors of the survey said.

The Swiss National Bank capped the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 after investors fleeing the euro zone crisis bid the safe-haven unit up to record levels.

Swiss consumer prices rose on the year for the second month running in December, underscoring the success of the policy in warding off deflation and a recession.

However, SNB Vice-Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine told a Swiss newspaper the central bank would only consider scrapping its minimum exchange rate if inflation were much higher and there was less upward pressure on the currency. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Toby Chopra)