TABLE-Swiss PMI falls to 48.2 in January

ZURICH, Feb 2 The Swiss purchasing managers' index fell to a seasonally adjusted 48.2 points in January from 53.6 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse. KEY FIGURES (in points, seasonally adjusted) Jan 2015 Dec 2014 Jan 2014 PMI 48.2 53.6 55.4 NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value below 50 signals a contraction. Sub-indices m/m change in pts Production 51.1 -6.0 Orderbook 44.2 -9.4 Purchasing 44.8 -6.4 volume Purchasing 21.2 -26.7 prices Delivery times 52.4 -4.0 Stocks 46.0 -1.0 purchased Sales stocks 41.9 -5.3 Employment 48.7 -1.6 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT: * "Clearly only very few companies expected the SNB to withdraw the minimum exchange rate. The corporate landscape has therefore been very negatively affected by the dramatic appreciation of the currency." * "Losses on sales (due to appreciation of the Swiss franc) by far outweigh savings on purchases: The projected overall loss amounts to around 18 billion francs." * "Eighty-five percent of companies have already adopted specific measures to mitigate the impact of the appreciation of the franc. The most frequently cited of these is to seek dialogue with suppliers and request price discounts." FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: MEDIAN 50.4 LOW 49.0 HIGH 53.0