TABLE-Swiss PMI falls to 48.3 points in March

ZURICH, April 2 The Swiss purchasing managers'
index fell to a seasonally adjusted 48.3 points in March from
50.8 points in the previous month, data showed on Tuesday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)
   
             March '13   Feb '13     March '12
 PMI         48.3        50.8        49.9
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      50.2
 LOW         50
 HIGH        51
        
    BACKGROUND
