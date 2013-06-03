版本:
TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 52.2 in May

ZURICH, June 3 The Swiss purchasing managers'
index rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.2 points in May from 50.2
points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)
    
    
             May 2013    April 2013  May 2012
 PMI         52.2        50.2        45.9
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      50.9
 LOW         49.8
 HIGH        51.8
 
        
    BACKGROUND
