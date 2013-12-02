TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 56.5 in Nov

ZURICH, Dec 2 The Swiss purchasing managers' index rose to a seasonally adjusted 56.5 points in November from 54.2 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse. KEY FIGURES (in points, seasonally adjusted) Nov '13 Oct '13 Nov '12 PMI 56.5 54.2 48.2 Sub-indices m/m change in pts Production 58.0 1.0 Orderbook 61.2 5.0 Purchasing volume 55.0 0.9 Purchasing prices 55.0 1.2 Delivery times 51.2 -2.4 Stocks purchased 47.0 1.1 Sales stocks 45.9 -1.8 Employment 56.3 3.8 NOTE - The indices are calculated on the basis of a monthly survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value below 50 signals a contraction. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT * "A glance at the subindices of the PMI survey suggests that although demand is recovering rapidly, setbacks are possible at any time." * "The PMI survey (...) supports the hypothesis frequently cited in anecdotal terms that the trend towards more 'just in time production' and much more short-term orders has accelerated considerably due to the financial crisis and the harsh recession of 2009." * "This makes it more difficult for industrial enterprises to plan investments, which is likely to result in weaker investment behavior. The present recovery should therefore prove weaker than might be expected on the basis of demand." For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here nomy.BusinessCycle MARKET REACTION For any market reaction, click on , or <0#FES:>. FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: MEDIAN 55.0 LOW 54.0 HIGH 56.5 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments