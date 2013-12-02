TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 56.5 in Nov

ZURICH, Dec 2 The Swiss purchasing managers'
index rose to a seasonally adjusted 56.5 points in November from
54.2 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.
The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
KEY FIGURES
(in points, seasonally adjusted)
Nov '13 Oct '13 Nov '12
PMI 56.5 54.2 48.2
Sub-indices m/m change
in pts
Production 58.0 1.0
Orderbook 61.2 5.0
Purchasing volume 55.0 0.9
Purchasing prices 55.0 1.2
Delivery times 51.2 -2.4
Stocks purchased 47.0 1.1
Sales stocks 45.9 -1.8
Employment 56.3 3.8
NOTE - The indices are calculated on the basis of a monthly
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value
below 50 signals a contraction.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
* "A glance at the subindices of the PMI survey suggests
that although demand is recovering rapidly, setbacks are
possible at any time."
* "The PMI survey (...) supports the hypothesis frequently
cited in anecdotal terms that the trend towards more 'just in
time production' and much more short-term orders has accelerated
considerably due to the financial crisis and the harsh recession
of 2009."
* "This makes it more difficult for industrial enterprises
to plan investments, which is likely to result in weaker
investment behavior. The present recovery should therefore prove
weaker than might be expected on the basis of demand."
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
MEDIAN 55.0
LOW 54.0
HIGH 56.5
