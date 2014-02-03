版本:
TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 56.1 in January

ZURICH, Feb 3 The Swiss purchasing managers'
index rose to a seasonally adjusted 56.1 points in January from
a revised 55.0 points in the previous month, data showed on
Monday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)
    
    
             JAN '14     DEC '13     JAN '13
 PMI         56.1        55.0        52.4
                         (53.9)      
 
    
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters
3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
    
here
 
.BusinessCycle
    
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      55.4
 LOW         53.4
 HIGH        56.5
 
        
    BACKGROUND
