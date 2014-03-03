版本:
TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 57.6 in February

ZURICH, March 3 The Swiss purchasing managers'
index rose to a seasonally adjusted 57.6 points in February,
from 56.1 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)
    
    
             FEB '14     JAN '14     FEB '13
 PMI         57.6        (56.1)      50.8
 
    
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      56
 LOW         55
 HIGH        56.8
 
        
    BACKGROUND
