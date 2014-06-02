TABLE-Swiss PMI falls to 52.5 in May

ZURICH, June 2 The Swiss purchasing managers' index fell to a seasonally adjusted 52.5 points in May, its lowest level since June 2013, from 55.8 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the index to fall slightly to 55.0 points. KEY FIGURES (in points, seasonally adjusted) May '14 April '14 May '13 PMI 52.5 55.8 51.6 NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value below 50 signals a contraction. Sub-indices m/m change in pts Production 56.0 -2.1 Orderbook 50.8 -8.9 Purchasing volume 46.6 -10.1 Purchasing prices 48.3 4.1 Delivery times 54.8 -1.2 Stocks purchased 49.3 -0.4 Sales stocks 50.8 2.7 Employment 50.8 0.7 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT * "Swiss industry is clearly losing momentum in line with the global trend following a strong start to the year." * "The backlog of orders remained virtually unchanged on the previous month in May, with the corresponding subindex losing 8.9 points and closing only just within the growth zone at 50.8 points. At the same time, companies purchased less and hardly hired any new staff, which would indicate skepticism concerning the future development." For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here .BusinessCycle FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: MEDIAN 55.0 LOW 54.0 HIGH 56.2 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...