TABLE-Swiss PMI rises slightly to 54.3 in July

ZURICH, August 4 The Swiss purchasing managers' index rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.3 points in July from 54.0 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse. KEY FIGURES (in points, seasonally adjusted) July '14 June '14 July '13 PMI 54.3 54.0 55.9 NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value below 50 signals a contraction. Sub-indices m/m change in pts Production 54.3 0.7 Orderbook 56.0 -2.9 Purchasing 51.9 -0.9 volume Purchasing 55.2 4.6 prices Delivery times 57.6 0.5 Stocks 52.1 5.7 purchased Sales stocks 48.1 -1.9 Employment 50.6 2.1 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT: * "Altogether the performance of the subindices reflects the picture of a sound but not outstanding industrial economy in Switzerland." * "The geopolitical risks and the volatile commodity markets created a challenging situation in purchasing." For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here .BusinessCycle FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: MEDIAN 52.8 LOW 52.5 HIGH 53