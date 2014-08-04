版本:
TABLE-Swiss PMI rises slightly to 54.3 in July

ZURICH, August 4 The Swiss purchasing managers'
index rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.3 points in July from
54.0 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)    
    
             July '14    June '14    July '13
 PMI         54.3        54.0        55.9
  
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    
 Sub-indices                  m/m change
                                  in pts
 Production           54.3           0.7
 Orderbook            56.0          -2.9
 Purchasing           51.9          -0.9
 volume                     
 Purchasing           55.2           4.6
 prices                     
 Delivery times       57.6           0.5
 Stocks               52.1           5.7
 purchased                  
 Sales stocks         48.1          -1.9
 Employment           50.6           2.1
    
  KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT:
    * "Altogether the performance of the subindices reflects the
picture of a sound but not outstanding industrial economy in
Switzerland."
    * "The geopolitical risks and the volatile commodity markets
created a challenging situation in purchasing."
    
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      52.8
 LOW         52.5
 HIGH        53
 
        
    BACKGROUND
