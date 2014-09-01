TABLE-Swiss PMI falls to 52.9 in Aug

ZURICH, Sept 1 The Swiss purchasing managers' index fell to a seasonally adjusted 52.9 points in August from 54.3 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse. KEY FIGURES (in points, seasonally adjusted) Aug '14 July '14 Aug '13 PMI 52.9 54.3 54.7 NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value below 50 signals a contraction. Sub-indices m/m change in pts Production 55.2 0.9 Orderbook 49.9 -6.1 Purchasing 51.6 -0.3 volume Purchasing 51.6 -3.6 prices Delivery times 54.5 -3.1 Stocks 55.4 3.3 purchased Sales stocks 54.5 6.4 Employment 52.3 1.8 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT: * "The fall in the index is attributable to two subindices - "backlog of orders" and "suppliers' delivery times". The "backlog of orders" subindex declined by 6.1 points to 49.9 points and "suppliers' delivery times" by 3.1 points to 54.5 points." * "While isolated month-on-month changes should not be overinterpreted, an accelerated rise in stocks is a sign either that industry is expecting an imminent sharp increase in demand or that current demand has been too optimistically forecast. In view of the lower backlog of orders, the latter is more likely to be the case - companies have probably been too optimistic in the recent past." For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here .BusinessCycle FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: MEDIAN 53.3 LOW 52.8 HIGH 54.5 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...