TABLE-Swiss PMI falls to 50.4 in September

ZURICH, Oct 1 The Swiss purchasing managers' index fell to a seasonally adjusted 50.4 points in September from 52.9 points in the previous month, data showed on Wednesday. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse. KEY FIGURES (in points, seasonally adjusted) Sep '14 Aug '14 Sep '13 PMI 50.4 52.9 55.4 NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value below 50 signals a contraction. Sub-indices m/m change in pts Production 54.3 -0.9 Orderbook 49.6 -0.3 Purchasing 48.9 -2.7 volume Purchasing 50.5 -1.1 prices Delivery times 51.6 -2.8 Stocks 46.5 -8.9 purchased Sales stocks 52.3 -2.2 Employment 47.8 -4.6 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT: * "Compared with the previous month the index fell by 2.5 points, thereby reflecting a slowdown in the industrial momentum." * "While thinner order books are suggesting lower production increases in the future, a contracting workforce and a reduction in stocks of primary products are signs of decreased confidence among companies." * "Rays of light in September came from production, which continues to rise and the ongoing increase in suppliers' delivery times that are generally taken as an indicator of capacity utilization." For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here .BusinessCycle FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: MEDIAN 52.0 LOW 51.8 HIGH 53.5 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...