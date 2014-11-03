TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 55.3 in Oct

ZURICH, Nov 3 The Swiss purchasing managers'
index rose to a seasonally adjusted 55.3 points in October from
50.4 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.
The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
KEY FIGURES
(in points, seasonally adjusted)
Oct '14 Sept '14 Oct '13
PMI 55.3 50.4 55.4
NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value
below 50 signals a contraction.
Sub-indices m/m change
in pts
Production 62.6 8.3
Orderbook 56.7 7.2
Purchasing 53.7 4.9
volume
Purchasing 55.4 4.9
prices
Delivery times 52.7 1.0
Stocks 41.3 -5.1
purchased
Sales stocks 43.7 -8.6
Employment 53.1 5.4
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT:
* "The procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index closed October
4.9 points up on the previous month at 55.3 points. The index is
therefore well above the growth threshold of 50 points again and
at its highest level since April."
* "Following two consecutive months below the growth
threshold, the "backlog of orders" subindex closed back in the
growth zone in October thanks to a rise of 7.2 points to 56.7
points."
