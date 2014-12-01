TABLE-Swiss PMI edges lower to 52.1 in Nov

ZURICH, Dec 1 The Swiss purchasing managers' index fell to a seasonally adjusted 52.1 points in November from 55.3 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse. KEY FIGURES (in points, seasonally adjusted) Nov 2014 Oct 2014 Nov 2013 PMI 52.1 55.3 56.5 NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value below 50 signals a contraction. Sub-indices m/m change in pts Production 51.3 -11.4 Orderbook 50.0 -6.7 Purchasing 49.1 -4.7 volume Purchasing 51.1 -4.3 prices Delivery times 55.6 2.9 Stocks 48.5 7.2 purchased Sales stocks 43.7 0.0 Employment 55.5 2.3 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT: * "Although the recovery of the industrial economy seems to have lost momentum slightly, it nevertheless held up. It is probably thanks to the continuous recovery trend that industry is now creating new jobs again." * "A smoothing of the monthly fluctuations reveals that since the summer the PMI has been closing at an average of 53.0 points and therefore somewhat lower than in the first half of the year (average: 55.1 points)." For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here .BusinessCycle FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: MEDIAN 54.5 LOW 52.3 HIGH 55.3 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...