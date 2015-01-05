版本:
TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 54.0 in December

ZURICH, Jan 5 The Swiss purchasing managers'
index rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.0 points in December from
52.1 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)    
    
             Dec 2014    Nov 2014    Dec 2013
 PMI         54.0        52.1        55.0
  
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    
 Sub-indices                  m/m change
                                  in pts
 Production           56.3           5.1
 Orderbook            54.9           4.9
 Purchasing           51.9           2.8
 volume                     
 Purchasing           49.3          -1.8
 prices                     
 Delivery times       56.8           1.3
 Stocks               46.7          -1.9
 purchased                  
 Sales stocks         48.7           5.0
 Employment           51.1          -4.3
    
  KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT:
    * "The PMI ended the year pretty much at its prior-year
level and the long-term average of 53.9 points. The outlook for
2015 is therefore cautiously optimistic."
    * "Order books are pleasingly full and the "backlog of
orders" subindex closed December at a slightly above average
level of 54.9 points. The "employment" subindex also ended the
year in positive territory thereby pointing towards a slight
increase in staff number at companies."
    
