PMI unit seized by Arizona insurance regulators

Oct 22 The main subsidiary of mortgage insurer
PMI Group Inc PMI.N has been seized by Arizona insurance
regulators, and will begin paying only 50 percent of claims
starting on Monday, PMI Group said on Saturday.
The remaining amount of each claim will be deferred, the
company said on its website.
Under a court order obtained by Arizona regulators, "the
Arizona Department of Insurance now has full possession,
management and control of PMI," the company said in a brief
statement.
The seizure of Arizona-based PMI Mortgage Insurance Co
comes two months after two PMI units were ordered to stop
writing new business due to their failure to meet capital
requirements. [ID:nL4E7JM2BZ]
PMI, like other U.S. mortgage insurers, has suffered
throughout the housing downturn and has extremely high
risk-to-capital ratios, causing many to question its survival.
[ID:nL3E7J549J]
PMI stock, which had traded at nearly $50 a share before
the housing meltdown in 2007, closed at 31 cents a share on
Friday.
PMI rivals include MGIC Investment Corp (MTG.N), Genworth
Financial (GNW.N) and Radian Group. (RDN.N)
MGIC, which is close to breaching its risk limit, said on
Friday it would pump about $200 million into its loss-laden
units to allow it to continue writing new insurance.
[ID:nL3E7LL1TL]
Most U.S. states allow a maximum risk-to-capital ratio of
25 to 1. At the end of September, MGIC Investment's combined
insurance operations' risk-to-capital ratio rose to 24 to 1.
MGIC Investment said the $200 million infusion would lower
its consolidated risk ratio to 21.3 to 1.
