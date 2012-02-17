版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 18日 星期六 05:40 BJT

PNC Financial applies to open bank branch in Toronto

TORONTO Feb 17 PNC Financial has applied to convert its corporate banking office in Toronto to a full-service branch, which would be the Pittsburgh-based bank's first in Canada.

The notice of the application was posted in the Canada Gazette, the government's official newspaper.

PNC agreed last year to buy Royal Bank of Canada's U.S. retail bank operations and credit card business for about $3.6 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐