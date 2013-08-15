PNC Financial names BlueMountain's Feldstein to board

Aug 15 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
on Thursday appointed Andrew Feldstein, founder of hedge fund
BlueMountain Capital Management, to its board of directors.
Before founding BlueMountain, Feldstein was head of
structured credit at JPMorgan Chase & Co, where William Demchak,
who is now PNC's chief executive, also worked.
Feldstein is a graduate of Harvard Law School and worked at
law firm Sullivan & Cromwell before going to JPMorgan.
In a statement, PNC's chairman said that Feldstein "brings a
reputation for innovation and additional risk management
expertise to the board." Banks generally are under pressure from
regulators to add directors with expertise in financial risk.
BlueMountain profited last year from JPMorgan's $6.2 billion
"London Whale" derivative trading loss and then helped the bank
to close the position.
In January, Feldstein hired Jes Staley, a former investment
banking chief at JPMorgan, as a BlueMountain partner.
.
Staley said at the time that he expected financial firms
like BlueMountain to take on more trading of credit instruments
from banks, which are being required to hold more capital to
protect against losses.