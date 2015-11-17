PNC CEO Demchak fears regulations may worsen market swings

Nov 17 PNC Financial Services Group CEO
Bill Demchak on Tuesday added his voice to other financial
executives raising concerns that post-crisis banking rules could
destabilize markets.
Speaking on a panel in New York at an event hosted by
financial services industry group The Clearing House, Demchak
was asked about the unintended consequences of regulation.
"Liquidity in the capital markets bothers me a lot. We've
seen some really strange things occurring right now today," said
Demchack, a former derivatives executive at what is today
JPMorgan Chase & Co
Demchak did not specify which rules he was referring to but
market participants, particularly bond investors, have said
international regulations such as Basel 3 and the U.S.
post-crisis legislation known as Dodd-Frank are responsible for
banks reducing bond inventories. The reduced inventories, they
have warned, could exacerbate market swings, particularly in
fixed-income markets. The rules are intended to minimize the
risk of bank failures and government bailouts.
The rules require banks to hold more cash or cash equivalent
securities, which Demchak said was also a concern. He said he
also worries about the growth of non-bank financial entities,
some of which aren't subject to the same regulations as banks.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan also sitting on the
panel, expressed broad agreement with Demchak.
The panel, which also included TD Bank Group CEO Bharat
Masrani and Barclays PLC Americas CEO Joe Gold, touched
on a range of topics, from branch banking to cyber security to
technological innovations in consumer banking. It is part of a
three-day conference ending Wednesday.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by David Gregorio)