PNC settles U.S. charges over National City mortgage bias

Dec 23 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
agreed to pay $35 million to settle U.S. charges that the former
National City Corp discriminated against African-American and
Hispanic borrowers by charging them more on home mortgages
because of their race or national origin.
National City, which PNC bought on Dec. 31, 2008, violated
the federal Fair Housing Act and Equal Credit Opportunity Act in
imposing higher fees or interest rates on more than 75,000
minority borrowers, the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Monday.
The settlement was announced three days after the Justice
Department and CFPB said Ally Financial Inc would pay $98
million to settle claims that it discriminated in auto lending
by charging 235,000 minority borrowers higher interest rates
than white borrowers.
PNC will pay the $35 million into a fund to compensate
victims. The accord requires court approval and relates solely
to loans made by National City, and not to Pittsburgh-based
PNC's mortgage lending practices. PNC had on Aug. 8 disclosed
the government probe, and that it was cooperating.
"It undermines confidence in our banking system when people
get different deals not only based on their credit scores, but
their skin color," U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach in Cleveland,
where National City had been based, said in a statement. "With
all the positive things for which National City Bank stood for
so many years, this is a troubling epilogue."
According to court papers, the alleged violations involved
loans made through more than 410 National City retail offices
from 2002 to 2008, and by mortgage brokers from 2003 to 2008.
Authorities said National City financially rewarded loan
officers for imposing extra charges, known as "overages," that
were not related to borrowers' creditworthiness, and did not
properly monitor how they were imposed.
This resulted in statistically significant discriminatory
pricing disparities based on race and national origin, and
caused more than 41,000 Hispanic borrowers and more than 34,000
African-American borrowers to overpay, authorities said.
With roots dating to 1845, National City had been one of the
10 largest U.S. banks and mortgage lenders.
It sold itself to PNC as losses mounted from subprime and
other troubled mortgages, and its recent acquisitions of two
Florida banks. The merger nearly doubled PNC's size.
In a statement, PNC spokesman Fred Solomon said the bank "is
committed to fair lending for all," has improved National City's
mortgage procedures, and has discontinued National City's
mortgage broker channel and some of its practices.
The case is Consumer Financial Protection Bureau et al v.
National City Bank, U.S. District Court, Western District of
Pennsylvania.