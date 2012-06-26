版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 01:13 BJT

PNC settles overdraft fee case for $90 mln

June 26 PNC Financial Services Group Inc , one of the 10 largest U.S. banks, has agreed to pay $90 million to settle lawsuits accusing it of charging excessive overdraft fees.

The Pittsburgh-based lender joined Bank of America Corp , JPMorgan Chase & Co and several smaller banks in settling litigation over the fees, which are typically assessed when customers overdraw their checking accounts by using debit cards.

The settlement was reached on Monday, and made public on Tuesday. It requires court approval.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐