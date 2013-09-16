PNC releases mid-year stress test results

Sept 16 PNC Financial Services Group Inc's
projected Tier 1 common ratio will fall to a low of 9.4
percent through the second quarter of 2015 under a severely
adverse scenario, the lender's mid-year stress test results
showed.
The company-run stress test estimates the impact of an
internally developed, hypothetical severely adverse
macroeconomic scenario over a nine-quarter period.
PNC's Tier 1 capital ratio touched a low of 11.4 percent,
while its Tier 1 leverage ratio dropped to a minimum of 9.7
percent under the stress scenario, the bank disclosed on its
website. ()
The 12th-largest U.S. bank by assets projected a total
provision expense of $9.8 billion over the planning period,
which provides for net charge-offs of $6.9 billion.
PNC shares were up 1.3 percent at $74.22 in late afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.