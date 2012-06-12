UPDATE 1-PNC to add $350 mln to mortgage reserves

* PNC experiencing more repurchase demands from investors

* CEO Rohr says bank is now properly reserved

* Stock off 1.8 percent after falling as much as 4.4 percent

By Rick Rothacker

June 12 PNC Financial Services Group Inc will add $350 million to its reserves in the second quarter to cover investor requests to buy back soured loans, the Pittsburgh-based regional banking company said on Tuesday, sending its stock down over 4 percent.

PNC said in an investor presentation that it has been getting more requests to buy back loans in the last few months from one of the government-controlled entities that buys mortgages from lenders. The requests are related to loans made between 2005 and 2008 by National City, which PNC bought during the financial crisis.

Investors have been pressing U.S. banks to buy back now-soured home loans made during the housing boom. The loans were bundled into mortgage-backed securities and bought by outside investors, who now allege the loans do not meet guarantees made by the banks at the time they were packaged and sold.

PNC said the top reasons for the recent claims were property values and missing documentation. The bank said the $350 million addition to reserves would bring its accrued losses to date to $1.6 billion.

"Barring some significant change in the future behavior and the demand patterns of the investors, we believe that we will be appropriately reserved for this change in the trend," PNC Chief Executive Jim Rohr said on Tuesday at an investor conference in New York.

A PNC spokesman declined to comment on whether the mortgage entity making the increased requests was Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Spokespersons for Fannie and Freddie could not immediately be reached for comment.

Other banks have also experienced an increase in claims from Fannie and Freddie, with Fannie gaining the most attention lately. In February, Bank of America Corp stopped selling some loans to Fannie because of a dispute over repurchase claims.

At the same investor conference on Tuesday, Wells Fargo & Co Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan said his bank started seeing increases in repurchase requests from Fannie last year. The San Francisco-based banking company, which is the largest U.S. originator of mortgages, hasn't yet decided how much to add to its reserves this quarter.

"In terms of any significant changes in our relationship with the agencies, we haven't seen any significant changes this quarter," Sloan said.

PNC shares slid 1.8 percent to $57.14 in afternoon trading, on a positive day for most bank stocks. Earlier in the session, PNC shares hit an intraday low at $55.60, down 4.4 percent.