PNC Financial 3rd-qtr profit rises on Visa share sale

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
Oct 16 PNC Financial Services Group Inc's third-quarter profit rose 11 percent, boosted by the sale of a portion of its stake in debit and credit-card network Visa Inc.
The bank's net income rose to $925 million, or $1.64 per share, in the third quarter, from $834 million, or $1.55 per share, a year earlier.
The Pittsburgh-based bank sold 5 million Visa Class B common shares in the quarter, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $137 million.
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.