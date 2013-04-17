PNC profit rises 24 percent

April 17 PNC Financial Services Group Inc's first-quarter profit rose 24 percent as the regional lender made more money from fees and interest.

Net income rose to $1.00 billion, or $1.76 per share from $811 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

The Pittsburgh-based bank's net interest income rose 4 percent to $2.39 billion. Non-interest income rose 9 percent to $1.57 billion.