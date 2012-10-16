版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-PNC Financial down in premarket after Q3 results

NEW YORK Oct 16 PNC Financial Services Group Inc : * Down 1.8 percent to $61.80 in premarket after Q3 results

