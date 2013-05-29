RPT-PNG reinstates death penalty after gruesome sorcery killings, rapes

By Rob Taylor
CANBERRA May 29 Papua New Guinea has reinstated
the death penalty and repealed controversial sorcery laws after
a string of gruesome "witch" killings and gang-rapes, with
capital punishment to be used for some corruption cases and
possibly even growing marijuana.
PNG is one of the poorest and most corrupt countries in the
world, with rampant graft a major hindrance to the South Pacific
nation's ability to develop vast reserves of natural resources.
The PNG parliament voted on Tuesday to extend death penalty
laws, unused since 1954, to make murder, rape and robbery
punishable by measures ranging from hanging to a firing squad,
as well as "medical death by deprivation of oxygen".
The vote followed a spate of violent sorcery-related crimes,
including murders and beheadings that have drawn condemnation
from the United Nations.
In February, a 20-year-old mother was accused of witchcraft,
then stripped and burned alive in a crowded market near Mount
Hagen in the forbidding, jungle-clad central highlands.
However, rights watchdog Amnesty International condemned the
reinstated laws as an "horrific and repressive" way to deal with
crimes that had been largely committed against women.
"We are horrified that the government is attempting to end
one form of violence by perpetuating state-sanctioned violence,"
said Amnesty's Asia-Pacific Deputy-Director Isabelle Arradon.
Police Minister Nixon Duban said the government also wanted
to apply the death penalty to producers of home-brewed alcohol,
which is widespread, as well as marijuana growers because they
also contributed to deteriorating law and order.
"People who produce homebrew and cultivate marijuana will be
put to death. People who spy around on our mothers and young
girls will be hanged or face firing squads. There are too many
lawless people in the country. This will teach them a lesson,"
Duban told a meeting in Madang, The National newspaper said.
A 32-year-old U.S. academic was gang-raped by a group of men
as she walked with her husband in a forest on Karkar Island in
Madang province last month, an attack condemned as a "cowardly
act of animals" by Prime Minister Peter O'Neill.
O'Neill is trying to lure multi-billion dollar resources
investments with a promise of better security. The government
said the new laws would extend the death penalty to include
corruption and the theft of amounts of more than 10 million PNG
Kina, or $4.5 million.
Lesser amounts of more than $438,000 would attract 50-year
prison terms without possibility of remission or parole.
Sorcery laws repealed in 1971 had criminalised witchcraft
and allowed suspicions of sorcery to be used as a defence in
murder trials. The new laws will make revenge killings over
black magic punishable by death.
PNG, a nation of around 6.5 million people, is going through
a resources boom and is home to a $15.7 billion Exxon Mobil
gas export project, which is due to start production in
2014 and boost GDP by around 20 percent.
There is also the vast Lihir gold mine operated by Newcrest
Mining and the OK Tedi copper mine run by Glencore
Xstrata.
But successive governments have been unable to deliver
infrastructure or services to the people, around 80 percent of
whom eke out subsistence livings of cash crops on village farms.