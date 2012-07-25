Rival PNG prime ministers join forces to form new government

* PNG rivals end political feud and join forces
* Incumbent PM O'Neill set to form new government
* New hopes for political stability in mineral-rich country
PORT MORESBY, July 25 Papua New Guinea's rival
prime ministers have ended a political feud that left the
resource-rich country with two leaders for the most of the past
year, joining forces to form a government in a surprise twist to
the South Pacific nation's elections.
The peace deal means incumbent Prime Minister Peter O'Neill
is most likely to head the new government and form a coalition
after a prolonged national election in the often volatile
country, with backing from rival Michael Somare.
"I want to take this opportunity to thank our founding
father of our country, Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, for
joining us, making sure that we provide a government that is
truly deserving for Papua New Guinea with all the stability that
it deserves," O'Neill said.
The result, if endorsed by parliament next week, should
bring a new level of political stability to the nation of around
6.5 million people after a tumultuous year.
Despite its mineral wealth, successive governments have been
unable to deliver infrastructure or services to the people, with
around 80 percent of the population living on subsistence
village farming and small cash crops.
PNG is the home to a $15.7 billion Exxon Mobil gas
export project, and the giant OK Tedi copper mine which began
production in 1987, as well as the Frieda River copper project,
run by Swiss-based global miner Xstrata.
Exxon's LNG project is expected to start production in 2014
and boost GDP by about 20 percent.
Somare, the elder statesman of South Pacific politics at 76
and the country's first prime minister in 1975 after
independence from Australia, re-contested his seat despite being
gravely ill for much of 2011.
His ill health sparked the feud. O'Neill was voted in as
prime minister after Somare was ruled ineligible due to his
prolonged absence from parliament.
While O'Neill had the support of parliament, the Supreme
Court twice ruled that Somare was legitimate prime minister,
leaving the country with rival leaders.
The election, which dragged on for more than a month, was
praised by observers as being "largely peaceful", despite
reports of sporadic violence.
Other failings included bribery, widespread delays and
anomalies in polling, destruction of ballot boxes, and
discrimination against women, the Commonwealth Observer Group
said in an interim report into the election earlier this month.
The final makeup of the 111-seat parliament should be clear
by Friday, when official results are declared.
More than 3,400 candidates from 46 political parties
contested the poll, where around half of the country's lawmakers
have so far lost their seats.
To form a government, a leader must cobble together a
coalition of at least 56 lawmakers during the post-election
horse-trading, with the prime minister directly elected by a
vote in parliament, which is due to meet by Aug. 3.