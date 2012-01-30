REFILE-Papua New Guinea mutiny solders hand in their guns-media

* Soldiers assured they will not face prosecution for
attempted mutiny
* Ringleader Col Yaura Sasa is facing charges of inciting
mutiny
* Actions had been aimed at restoring former PM Somare to
power
Jan 30 About 20 soldiers involved in last
week's attempted mutiny in Papua New Guinea handed in their guns
on Monday after winning assurances they would not face
prosecution over their actions, the Australian Broadcasting
Corporation reported.
The soldiers had been holed up with their weapons at the
Taurama barracks in the capital Port Moresby following a failed
mutiny on Jan. 26, aimed at restoring former prime minister
Michael Somare to power.
But in a special ceremony on Monday, the solders handed back
their weapons after Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister
Belden Namah promised an amnesty for those involved, the ABC
said.
Television images showed soldiers handing in their automatic
rifles to Namah.
The leader of the mutiny, retired colonel Yaura Sasa, was
arrested at the weekend and he remains in jail on charges of
inciting mutiny.
Sasa has denied any wrongdoing, and said he was appointed
military commander by Somare, who claims to be the country's
legitimate prime minister.
The mutiny follows a prolonged power struggle between Somare
and Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, who took office last August
after Somare was ruled ineligible to remain a member of
parliament due to illness and absence from the legislature.
Papua New Guinea's Supreme Court in December ruled Somare be
reinstated as a parliamentarian and prime minister, but O'Neill
rejected the ruling and parliament again voted him prime
minister, leaving the country with two competing leaders.
Mineral-rich Papua New Guinea has been plagued by political
instability and widespread corruption since independence from
Australia in 1975.
U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil is in the process of
developing a massive $15.7 billion liquefied natural gas plant,
the country's biggest-ever resource project, although ratings
agency S&P said the political uncertainty had hurt the country's
investment risk.