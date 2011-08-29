Gores Group chosen "stalking horse" bidder for Point Blank

BANGALORE Aug 29 Military contractor Point Blank Solutions Inc said it has entered into a "stalking horse" asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of private equity firm Gores Group.

A stalking horse is a bidder chosen by a bankrupt company from a pool of potential bidders to make the first bid for its assets.

Under the agreement, Gores will purchase substantially all of the company's assets. The sale is expected to be completed by November, Point Blank said in a statement.

"Gores has a proven track record and a strong reputation for operational excellence and we believe they will be a great asset enabling the business to grow into the future," Point Blank Chief Executive Jim Henderson said in a statement.

The company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in April 2010, was formerly known as DHB Industries Inc and supplies body armor to U.S. military and law enforcement agencies.

Its former chief executive, David Brooks, and another executive were found guilty by a jury in September last year of orchestrating a $190 million fraud.

The bankruptcy case is In re : Point Blank Solutions Inc, Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware; Case No. 10-11255. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)