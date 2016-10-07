France to review defence ties with Poland after helicopter deal scrapped

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
PARIS Oct 7 France will review all its defence cooperation with Poland after the new government scrapped a multi-billion dollar helicopter contract with Airbus, a French source close to the matter said on Friday.
"The Franco-Polish bilateral relationship will undeniably be extremely affected by this decision," the source said.
"The contract's cancellation will force us to review all the defence cooperation that we have with Poland and see what can be maintained and sadly what can't in the current context." (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: