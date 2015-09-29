Poland says unlikely to sign Airbus helicopter deal before election

GLIWICE, Poland, Sept 29 Poland is unlikely to
sign a $3 billion contract with Airbus Group to supply
the Polish army with helicopters before the parliamentary
election, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on
Tuesday.
The defence ministry made a provisional deal with the
European company in April for EC-725 Caracal multi-purpose
machines, turning down offers from U.S. Sikorsky and
AgustaWestland. A part of the contract is currently
being negotiated by economy ministry overseen by Piechocinski.
On Monday, Poland's largest opposition party Law and Justice
(PiS), tipped to win the October 25 parliamentary elections,
said it will block signing the contract if it comes to power.
"In my view it's impossible for this contract ... to be
prepared within the one month until the election," Piechocinski
told Reuters, referring to the part of the deal negotiated by
his ministry.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)