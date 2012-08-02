Polish Alior Bank drops Warsaw IPO plans-sources

WARSAW Aug 2 Polish lender Alior Bank has dropped plans to list on the Warsaw bourse and relaunched its search for a strategic investor after failing to find buyers willing to pay a hefty price for its shares, sources familiar with its plans said on Thursday.

Alior is a relative newcomer in the Polish financial sector and has relied on clever marketing and advertising to wrestle clients from more established rivals backed by foreign parents, such as Italy's UniCredit and Spain's Santander .

"With the stock market as it is, Alior decided to drop its IPO (initial public offering) plans in favour of searching for a strategic buyer," one market source told Reuters.

"The management's price expectations have not been met," another market source said. "They sought more than two times their book value while Poland's largest lenders trade at around 1.7 times."

The source added that Russia's Sberbank and private equity funds Warburg Pincus and Advent had in the past indicated interest in the Polish bank.

Alior spokesman Julian Krzyzanowski confirmed that the bank regards both the IPO and a strategic partner as possible scenarios, but said "commenting on their details is premature".

The lender has faced an uphill battle since launching in 2008 soon after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. Last year it a made a profit of 151 million zlotys ($45.27 million), against a loss of 98 million zlotys in 2010.

Owned by the Italian-based Carlo Tassara group, an investment vehicle of French businessman Roman Zaleski, Alior planned to sell both old and new shares as part of the bourse flotation.

The bank has a network of 400 branches and employs 3,600 people.