UPDATE 4-Poland arrests bomb plotter linked to Norway's Breivik

By Dagmara Leszkowicz and Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Nov 20 Polish authorities have arrested
a radical nationalist who planned to blow up parliament and had
links to the right-wing extremist who murdered dozens of people
in Norway last year, they said on Tuesday.
The suspected plot - to detonate a bomb outside parliament
when the country's most senior officials were inside - was the
first of its kind since Poland threw off Communist rule more
than 20 years ago.
It is likely to bring renewed scrutiny on radical right-wing
groups inside Poland, which are fiercely opposed to the liberal
government, and on the way extremists intent on violence share
information with each other across Europe.
"This is a new and dramatic experience," said Prime Minister
Donald Tusk, who, according to prosecutors, was one of the
intended targets of the assassination plot, along with the
president. "This should be a warning."
Prosecutors said the suspect, a 45-year-old scientist who
works for a university in the southern city of Krakow, planned
to plant four tonnes of explosives in a vehicle outside
parliament and detonate it remotely.
The plot had parallels with Anders Behring Breivik, the
Norwegian who set off a bomb in Oslo last year and then went on
a gun rampage on a nearby island, killing a total of 77 people.
"The would-be bomber did not hide his fascination with
Breivik. This should not be ignored," Tusk told a news
conference.
The prime minister said that investigators had found
practical connections to Breivik too: the Norwegian bought bomb
components in Poland, he said, and an analysis of his contacts
helped lead Polish intelligence to the suspect.
Authorities in Norway said they had been in touch with their
Polish counterparts but gave no details.
Briefing reporters in the Polish capital, prosecutors said
the suspect had assembled a small arsenal of explosive material,
guns and remote-controlled detonators and was trying to recruit
others to help him.
A video recording taken from the suspect, who has not been
publicly identified, showed what prosecutors said was a test
explosion he conducted, sending up a huge cloud of dust and
leaving a large crater in the ground.
"He claims that he was acting on nationalistic, anti-Semitic
and xenophobic motives," prosecutor Mariusz Krason said.
"He believed the situation in the country is going in the
wrong direction, described the people ruling Poland as foreign
and said they were not true Poles."
"He carried out reconnaissance in the neighbourhood of the
Sejm (parliament). This building was to be the target of the
attack," Krason said.
EUROPEAN TIES
Poland is one of several European countries where far-right
groups have become more visible in the past few years, a trend
some scholars say is partly linked to hardship caused by the
financial crisis.
In Hungary, opinion polls show strong support for the
far-right Jobbik opposition party. Greece's ultra-nationalist
Gold Dawn is backed by 10 percent of the population.
Most right-wing groups renounce violence, but some on the
margins are more radical.
Roger Eatwell, a professor at Britain's Bath University who
studies the far right, said though extremists intent on violence
did not operate in networks, they do share information across
Europe's borders.
"They look at each other through the Internet, they
sometimes correspond with each other through the Internet,
though they have to be careful because that is monitored," he
said. "The bad news is that they are very hard to police."
In Poland, society is polarised between liberals, who back
the government, and a substantial number of people who believe
the country is neglecting its Catholic roots and succumbing to
foreign influence.
A rally in the capital, Warsaw, this month by right-wing
nationalists turned violent. Youths in the crowd, some of whom
had been chanting anti-Semitic slogans, started throwing flares
and stones at police.
Polish prosecutors on Tuesday produced evidence suggesting
the suspect was planning a sophisticated attack on parliament.
They showed photographs of pistols and bags of ammunition
which they said he had bought in Poland and Belgium. They also
showed several vehicle licence plates, both Polish and German,
which they said had been found among his belongings.
They said the suspect had used his scientific background to
assemble the explosives himself. "He is a specialist in the
field," prosecutor Krason said.
Officials said that they had found explosive substances
including hexogen and tetryl, as well as detonators that could
be triggered remotely using a mobile telephone.
The dean of the Agricultural University in Krakow, where
prosecutors said the suspect worked, said the man had never
given any reason for suspicion.
"It never occurred to us that at our school there could be a
person involved in such matters. There were no indications from
his co-workers that anything unusual was happening," Roman Sady
said.